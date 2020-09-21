Ishaan Khatter Shares Funny BTS Moments From The Sets Of 'Khaali Peeli'; See Pics

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey's Khaali Peeli release date is October 2 and the film will stream on Zee Plex and Zee5. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey are often seen sharing throwback pictures from the shoot of their upcoming film. The two actors are showing the audience how much fun they have had while shooting the film before the COVID-19 pandemic. Their constant banter on social media is widely popular among fans. Ishaan Khatter recently shared another picture from the BTS of the film. Take a look:

Ishaan Khatter's 'Chaabi' photo

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram account to share two behind the scenes pictures from his upcoming film Khaali Peeli. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are seen goofing around with a set of two huge car keys with their film's name printed on it. In the pictures, Panday is seen wearing a pink salwar kameez with a green dupatta. She is seen holding a huge yellow bag along with the keys. Ishaan Khatter on the other hand is wearing the Taxi drivers Khaki uniform.

In the first picture, Ishaan seems confused while holding the key while Ananya is posing for the camera. While in the second picture Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are seen with their film's director Maqbool Khan.

Ishaan, in the caption, wrote, "Yeh apun ko start se ich chaabi laga reli", which translates to Ananya Pandey has been fooling him right from the start. Fans of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have commented in huge numbers. They have mentioned that they can't wait any longer for the film to release. Take a look:

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and co-produced by Yash Miglani.

Khali Peeli cast includes Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Pandey, and Pataal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat. In the film, Ishaan Khatter portrays the role of a taxi driver while Ananya Pandey plays the lead who runs from a brothel stealing a bag of money. They are childhood friends who meet each other after years. The teaser trailer was released a month ago.

