Ananya Panday Thanks Fans For Appreciating 'Khaali Peeli,' Calls It 'journey Of Lifetime'

Actress Ananya Panday shared a BTS picture from the film Khaali Peeli while thanking all her fans for their support. In the BTS picture, the lead pair including Ishaan Khatter and Ananya can be seen hanging on to a bus with the director Maqbool Khan and posing for a cool picture.

Ananya Panday thanks fans for support

While captioning the post, the Student of the Year 2 actress wrote that it might sound cheesy but her journey in the film was just fabulous. The actress thanked her fans and the entire team of the film for making this journey a lifetime experience for her. The actress even informed that those who have not yet watched the film can now watch it in three different languages including Tamil and Telugu apart from Hindi.

Several fans of the actress bombarded the comment section with their rave reviews regarding the film. Some praised the storyline while the other commented on the acting of the lead pair. One of the users wrote, “Love you very much Annie.” Another user wrote that he watched the film last night and was super impressed by the acting of the actress. A third user chimed in and wrote that the film was indeed a “mad ride,” while another follower wrote that he became Ananay’ s biggest fan after watching the film.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recalled her reaction when she found out that her recent film Khaali Peeli was not going to release on the big screen. Ananya Panday revealed that she was very ‘disappointed’ when she first learned the news. Adding to the same, Ananya Panday opined that Khaali Peeli is a film made for the big screens and confessed that she was ‘intrigued’ by the ‘new way’ of watching the movie. However, Ananya Panday mentioned that she wants to do good work, irrespective of the film releasing in theatres or on OTT platforms. Adding to the same, Ananya Panday remarked that she wants to be part of good films, work with the directors on her dream list, and do roles where she has a chance to perform. In her interview, Ananya Panday also spoke about her biggest takeaway after becoming a celebrity.

(Image credit: Ananya Panday/ Instagram)

