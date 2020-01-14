The Debate
Ananya Panday's Modern Twist To The 'Palat' Moment From 'DDLJ' Is Internet's New Favourite

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday gave a modern twist to the popular 'Palat' moment from DDLJ. The actress can be seen striking a pose amidst the fields loving every bit of it

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ananya Panday

An avid social media user, actor Ananya Panday often shares pictures of herself with quirky captions. The star who will next be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli has been sharing quite a few pictures from the sets, giving fans a sneak-peek into all the fun she and the team are having.

Sharing pictures of herself striking a pose in the fields, the young actor can be seen basking in her 'DDLJ' moment. Directed by Aditya Chopra, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge co-starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, late actor Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi, and Karan Johar. The film still remains one of the best Bollywood movies for cinema lovers. 

Dressed in a blue top and white shorts, Ananya poses in the middle of what appears to be a crop field. Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned it in Hindi and wrote: "Palat" and accompanied it with #DDLJMoment.

Ananya Panday's DDLJ moment 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, earlier made news after her comments on nepotism. Ananya's opinion and the epic reply she received from Siddhant Chaturvedi made her face flak on the internet. 

The actor's certain views on nepotism included her saying that she has struggled to be a part of Bollywood as her father, Chunky Panday has never been on shows such as Koffee with Karan. As she was making these comments, Siddhanth had an impressive point in the ‘star kids vs outsiders’ debate. The Gully Boy star said that the difference between them was that where their dreams get fulfilled is when the struggles of the star kids start. Ananya was widely trolled for her opinion and the things she said. 

She will next be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

