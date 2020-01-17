Sara Ali Khan Talks About Being Compared With Ananya Panday And Janhvi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are all geared up as the trailer of Love Aaj Kal is out. Aaryan will be seen as Veer and Khan will be seen as Zoe. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is produced by Ali, Homi Adajania, and Dinesh Vijan. The stars are busy in the promotions of the same, as the film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020. Recently, on January 17, 2020, Sara Ali Khan was seen talking about her being compared with Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor, as all three have just started out their career, and fans are eager to see who will make it big in Bollywood. Read on to know more about what Sara Ali Khan had to say.

EAD | Ranveer Singh's Hilarious Comment On Alia Bhatt's Look For 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'



Sara Ali Khan on comparison with Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor

On January 17, the world witnessed the trailer launch event on Love Aaj Kal. On the occasion, the stars were seen talking about several things, including the fact that many are comparing Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. The actor said that she knows why people are comparing the three of them. She said that all three of them are young and that Panday and Kapoor are her good friends. She added that they are her contemporaries, and will have a great journey together. She also stated that the three have just started their careers.

READ | Bradley Cooper Opens Up On Joker's 11 Oscar 2020 Nominations

For the unversed, Love Aaj Kal is a romantic drama, which will also feature Randeep Hooda, Bhakti Klein, and Shweta Padda in the supporting role. According to the makers of the film, the movie will present a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories, which are set at different times. Fans of the two actors are all geared up for the release of the film. Here is the official trailer of the film, which was launched today by the official YouTube handle of Maddock Films.

READ | Salman Khan's Mother Salma Khan Is On Instagram; Follows Only 8 People



READ | Netflix Dominates Oscar 2020 Nominations; Beats Disney-Fox And Sony



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.