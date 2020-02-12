Ananya Panday To Star Opposite Vijay Deverakonda In His First Bollywood Film?

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda started the new year by announcing his debut in Bollywood. The frontman of the 2017 film, Arjun Reddy which was remade into Kabir Singh will start his journey with a Mixed Martial Arts film that reportedly went on floors just last month.

Ananya to star alongside Vijay?

At that time, reports speculated that either Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday would be roped in as the female lead of the Puri directorial. However, now a source has informed that the Student Of The Year 2 protegee has bagged the role as the makers wanted to cast a young actress and Ananya was deemed 'perfect'. The shooting is set to start in mid-March and the first week of April and will mark the third collaboration of hers with Karan Johar.

Making her debut in Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday impressed fans and critics with her acting skills. After her debut movie, she featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh which starred Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Currently, Ananya is gearing up for the release of Khaali Peeli and also has an untitled Shakun Batra film in her kitty.

Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ranjit Punia, Manoj Tiwari and other prominent names besides Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in World Famous Lover. It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and fans are looking forward to seeing their favourite star on screen

