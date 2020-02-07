Vijay Deverakonda Reveals 'World Famous Lover' Will Be His Last Romantic Film, Know Why

Popular South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda seems to be the talk of the town, all thanks to the trailer of his upcoming multi-lingual World Famous Lover. The Kranthi Madhav movie will see Vijay Deverakonda romancing four leading ladies. The movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Teresa, and Izabelle Leite in the lead, will reportedly be Vijay Deverakonda's last romantic movie. Here is why.

World Famous Lover will be Vijay Deverakonda's last romantic film?

The makers of World Famous Lover reportedly hosted a trailer launch event in Hyderabad. The trailer launch event was a grand event that was attended by Vijay Deverakonda, Catherine Teresa, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, among others. At the trailer launch event of World Famous Lover, the Arjun Reddy actor broke the news that World Famous Lover is going to be his last romantic movie. Reportedly, the actor is looking at dabbling into different genres with his upcoming films. "I'm entering a new phase in my career", said Vijay Deverakonda at the trailer launch event.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently preparing for his role in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. The movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday (as per media reports) in the lead, will mark the Bollywood debut of the Dear Comrade actor. As per the reports the actor is working on attaining a ripped physique, for which he reportedly is going through a rigorous workout regime.

The upcoming movie will be co-produced by Karan Johar's production banner Dharma Productions and produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. The upcoming movie will reportedly release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi respectively. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage, and the shoot will reportedly begin soon in Mumbai.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram)

