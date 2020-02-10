Ananya Panday Works Non-stop For Her Next 'Khaali Peeli'

Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, recently shot tirelessly for her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli. The movie also features Ishan Khattar and is being helmed by Maqbool Khan.

A source had reportedly told a daily portal that Ananya Panday is quite the busy bee juggling shoots and other work. The source also reportedly added that recently for the schedule of her upcoming film Khaali Peeli, Ananya had started work at 8 am. The shoot, however, stretched long and continued till the next morning. Ananya shot for more than 23 hours continuously.

Further in the interview, the source reportedly said that Ananya Panday was running on a very tight schedule. But the actor made sure her other commitments did not suffer because of this. She is busy attending events, reading scripts for her future projects and shooting song sequences. Ananya Panday also has her kitty full of films and the source also reportedly revealed that she would start shooting for them soon.

Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ranjit Punia, Manoj Tiwari and other prominent names besides Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khattar. The movie is being bankrolled by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Khaali Peeli is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

Ananya Panday’s movies for 2020

Making her debut in Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday impressed fans and critics with her acting skills. After her debut movie, she featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh which also starred Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Currently, Ananya is gearing up for the release of Khaali Peeli and also has an untitled Shakun Batra film in her kitty.

