Cues To Take From Ananya Panday For Days You Just Want To Step Out Casually

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday recently received an award for being a style icon. The actor has been in Bollywood for a year and has already started making heads turn with her style statements. Ananya Panday has sported a few casual looks with utmost grace and is often seen treating her fans on Instagram with some of her best looks. She is often spotted opting for casual looks and the netizens cannot get enough of it. Let’s take cue from Ananya Panday for days you just want to step out in casual outfits.

Ananya Panday’s causal outfits

Ananya Panday wore a white tube top along with a pair of three forth white pants. The actor wore a white coloured jacket over the outfit and completed the look with a pair of silver heels. She kept her makeup to a minimum and left her hair open in the picture.

Ananya Panday made heads turn in a white coloured crop top and baby pink coloured mini-skirt. She flaunted her toned midriff in the outfit and completed the look with a pair of silver coloured boots.

Ananya Panday wore a dark coloured tank top and paired it with a pair of white coloured shorts. The outfit looked breath-taking on her as she took a stroll through the meadows. She wore a pair of contrasting pink coloured flip flops and left her hair open in soft waves to complement the attire.

Ananya Panday looked like a vision to behold in a white printed short top over an orange coloured patterned palazzo. She had her hair styled in a half up half down hairdo as she complemented the look with a pair of hoop earrings. Fans claimed that Ananya looked stunning in the casual look and showered her post with many hearts and fire emojis.

Ananya Panday kept it casual with a red coloured top with huge brown buttons. She wore a pair of skinny three-fourth jeans over the top. She also wore a pair of cool white coloured kicks to complement the look as she left her hair open for the picture.

