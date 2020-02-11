Vijay Deverakonda-Aishwarya's Brewing Chemistry In New Song Of World Famous Lover; WATCH

In World Famous Lover, actor Vijay Deverakonda will romance four leading ladies. Most fans are excited about the film which will be in theatres on February 14, 2020. Aishwarya Rajessh raised the excitement level amongst fans by sharing another short teaser from the film. Interestingly the film has several female leads apart from Aishwarya Rajessh, namely, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa. The film is a Kranthi Madhav directorial.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' Trailer Is All About Love And Heartbreak

Aishwarya Rajessh shared the snippet with Vijay Deverakonda in it

In the video, Vijay Deverakonda is seen in a rugged countryside look in the beginning. Aishwarya Rajessh, on the other hand, is dressed up in a saree. Vijay Deverakonda is all warm and cuddly towards Aishwarya Rajessh throughout the video. They are also seen doing everyday things together as they are portraying husband and wife's role. However, it is not clear how the storyline will mingle with all the other leading ladies in the romantic drama.

Aishwarya Rajessh shared the video with the caption, " Suvarna - Seenayya 😍This valentine's day ❤️Come... fall in Love 💕."

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Reveals 'World Famous Lover' Will Portray Different Shades Of Love

World Famous Lover will have all shades of love

The trailer launch event of World Famous Lover that was reportedly hosted on February 7, 2020, in Hyderabad was a media galore. At the trailer launch, Vijay also talked about the upcoming film that will see him romancing four actors. He said that World Famous Lover will portray all shades of love with its story and narrative. The upcoming movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Rashi Khanna, Catherine Teresa, and Izabelle Leite in the lead, will hit the screens on February 14, 2020. The movie is touted to be an anthology, which is being bankrolled by K. A. Vallabah under his banner Creative Commercials.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Releases New Promo Of 'World Famous Lover', Introduces Gautam And Iza

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Reveals 'World Famous Lover' Will Be His Last Romantic Film, Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.