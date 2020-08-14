Ananya Panday Urges Fans To Watch 'Abhay 2', Says 'Evil Never Looked So Good'

Ananya Panday recently reviewed her father Chunky Panday's Abhay 2 and mentioned that she really enjoyed it. She also urged her fans to watch the series in her story. Read ahead to know about the movie and new updates on Anaya Panday as well in the article below.

Also Read | Chunky Panday was banned before his first film released? Actor spills the beans

Ananya Panday's 'Abhay 2' review

Pic Credit: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday recently reviewed the movie 'Abhay 2' on her Instagram. The actor really enjoyed the film and mentioned that 'Evil never looked so good' in her post. She also added a link in her post urging her fans to check the series out.

Also Read | Chunky Panday speaks on nepotism, says 'when you sign your first film, you are an insider'

Abhay 2 is the new season of Abhay with Kunal Kemmu in the protagonist role while Ram Kapoor and Ananya Panday's father Chunky Pandey will be seen playing the antagonist in the series. Abhay 2 cast also features Bidita Bag, Raghav Juyal, Indraneil Sengupta and Asheema Vadaan. The series has premiered today.

Also Read | Ananya Panday shares glimpse of her father Chunky Panday's 'Abhay 2'; watch

Ananya Panday's Instagram

Ananya Panday recently shared a picture shared by one of her fan accounts on her story. Fans can see Ananya as a toddler in the post. The star is seen in a t-shirt that has Kangaroo written on it and features white with red stripes. She is seen making a funny expression in the post with her hair pulled back. She also added a 'MOOD' gif with the story. Though the story is no longer on Ananya's Instagram, take a look at the original post:

Also Read | Chunky Panday shares BTS picture from his first day on sets of debut film 'Aag Hi Aag'

In her another one of her posts, fans can see the actor lying next to a glass. Her reflection can be spotted in the clear glass as well. She also added a fun caption with the post. She wrote - only my reflection has been going out (emoji). Take a look at the post:

In terms of her work, the actor made her debut with the film Student of the Year 2. The movie was loved by the audiences. Khaali Peeli is a new movie that will feature the actor. The film will be a romantic action film directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra.

Promo Pic Credit: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.