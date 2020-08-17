Ananya Panday Wishes Cousin Alanna Panday On Her Birthday With Cute Throwback Pics

Apart from being a popular name in Bollywood’s young lot of actors, Ananya Panday is also a social media sensation. The actor has recently shared birthday wishes for cousin sister, Alanna Panday on the internet. Here are the childhood throwbacks that Ananya Panday has shared as an adorable wish to her cousin sister.

Ananya Panday wishes cousin sister on her birthday

Ananya Panday is one of the very active celebrities on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch. Recently, on August 17, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to post stories of throwback childhood pictures with elder cousin sister, Alanna Panday, on her birthday.

In the first picture posted by the actor, the two sisters are very young and posing adorably with each other. Ananya Panday has captioned the picture, “happy bday to my super sexy sister Lanshu â¤ï¸ love u the mostest ðŸ¥º @alannapanday”.

In the second picture also, the two are very young and can be seen holding each other’s hands. Ananya Panday has put a “birthday queen” crown emoji above Alanna Panday’s head in the picture. She has not given the picture any caption but has tagged her elder sister.

The third picture posted by the actor on her story is the childhood picture of the two sisters and Ananya’s cousin brother, Ahaan Panday. She has captioned the picture, happiest around u two â¤ï¸ @alannapanday @ahaanpandayy”.

Also, Ananya Panday’s mother, who is Alanna Panday’s aunt has posted an adorable Instagram story in order to wish the birthday girl. She posted a group picture of Ananya Panday, Alanna Panday, Deanne Panday (Alanna’s mother), and herself. She captioned the picture, “â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ¥‚ðŸ¥‚ Happy birthday to my dearest Alanna. Love you and miss you and have an amazing birthday @alannapanday”.

Alanna Panday, daughter of Chikki Panday (Chunky Panday’s brother), is an International model. She is majorly known for her fitness routines and for maintaining a fit and healthy body. Alanna Panday is a huge social media sensation and has millions of followers as she is one of the most popular celebrity children in the Bollywood industry.

