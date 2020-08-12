Sara Ali Khan's Birthday: Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Soha & Others Pen Heartfelt Wishes

As Sara Ali Khan turned a year older today, August 12, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Soha Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, among others wished Sara on her special day. Here's a look at their posts.

Ananya Panday wishes Sara Ali Khan

On Wednesday morning, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story and posted a collage of pictures with Sara Ali Khan. Ananya sent the 'biggest birthday hug' for Sara and penned a sweet note. The Khaali Peeli actor also revealed that she misses her dinner dates with Sara.

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actor Kiara posted a candid picture with Sara. By the looks of it, the photo was clicked during an event. Kiara wrote, "Happy birthday Sara, shine on."

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan shared a selfie with Sara on her Instagram wall and sent her much love. Soha wrote, "Happy birthday Sara bia." She further wished for Sara to continue to shine always.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a childhood picture of Sara with Saif Ali Khan on her special day. As seen in the picture, baby Sara is busy feeding her father. Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful. Eat loads of pizza. Big hug."

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma posted a picture of the Kedarnath actor on her Instagram story. On sharing the picture, Sharma wrote, "Happy birthday Sara. Wishing you a magical one." The picture sees Sara posing for a portrait.

Sara Ali Khan's birthday

As Sara Ali Khan rings in her birthday today, fans have flocked to Twitter to wish the Simmba actor. While some called her 'cutest lady', a fan also called her the 'best'. A user wrote, "Love your simplicity, beauty, goofiness and craziness Love the way you are an angel." Another fan tweeted, "To my fav star, wish u a very happy birthday and may you spread more and more happiness get many awards and honours in your life. Many happy returns of the day. Luv you."

Fans pour in wishes

Happy birthday sara

Lots of love

U r the most dignified actress

U will achieve lot more in life #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/XfTexQz5Lu — Kaifrina (@Kaifrina2) August 12, 2020

On Tuesday night, Sara Ali Khan shared glimpses of how she celebrated her birthday. She posted a boomerang which gave a sneak peek into her beautifully decorated house with pink balloons all over. She also shared a picture of the three cakes that were on her platter.

