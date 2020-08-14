Ananya Panday Reacts To Robert De Niro’s 'The King Of Comedy' As She Binge-watches It

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, on her Instagram account, shared the poster of a Robert De Niro film that she was watching late night. Ananya Panday took to her special media and revealed that she was watching the actor's 1982 film The King of Comedy. She even shared her reaction to the movie on her social media account. Check out what Ananya Panday had to say about the classic film.

Ananya's late-night binge

Ananya Panday shared a poster of the film along with a yellow heart emoji. She shared the poster late at night, indicating that she binged on the classic film late at night. Ananya Panday seemed to have been spending her time in quarantine by watching some old classic films from Hollywood. She had previously revealed that she was watching the Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

The satirical black comedy film The King of Comedy starring Robert De Nero is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the actor. The movie is directed by Martin Scorsese and is widely regarded as one of their most memorable collaborations. The King of Comedy is penned down by Paul D. Zimmerman and was released on February 18, 1983, in the United States. However, it was released two months before its USA release in Iceland. The film stars Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis and Sandra Bernard in the lead roles.

The film explores themes like American media culture as well as celebrity worship. According to reports, the production of the film began in June 1981 in New York so that the then-forthcoming writers’ strike can be avoided. However, the movie opened in 1983 at the Cannes Film Festival. Despite receiving great reviews from critics, the film failed to make a mark at the box-office. The movie had a budget of $19 million, however it only managed to gross $ 2.5 million. The King of Comedy marks the final collaboration between Jerry Lewis and 20th Century Fox.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will soon be seen co-starring with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani, and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner.

Ananya Panday will also be seen starring opposite Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in the much-anticipated film tentatively titled Fighter. According to reports, this movie will star Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. Puri Jagannadh is credited for directing the film as well as producing it with Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

Ananya Panday will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. She will be seen starring alongside Gully Boy actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi as well as Deepika Padukone. The shooting of the Shakun Batra film was supposed to start in March. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a delay in the shooting schedule.

