Kriti Sanon's Stylish Looks During Panipat's Promotional Events

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is making waves with her perfect sartorial choices. The Dilwale actor’s sharp jawline, toned and impeccable physique, and chic-fashion looks have made headlines numerous times. Kriti’s trendy voguish attires never refuse to make style statements. The actor is busy promoting her upcoming movie Panipat. We have compiled some of the Luka Chuppi actor’s promotional looks that will inspire you to give creative twists to your wardrobe.

Pink Lehenga Choli:

The actor opted for a lehenga choli set by Jayanti Reddy. The fuschia pink lehenga featured intricate embroidery and she paired it with a peplum-like choli that bore the same intricate details on its sleeves. Kriti kept the rest of the look simple with a braided low bun. She glammed up for the look with soft smokey eyes and blushed-tone lips. Adding to the look, she styled it with a pair of pink and silver chandbalis that worked as a perfect accessory.

All about embellished ensemble:

Kriti Sanon sported a heavily embellished ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani. The ensemble was an A-line Anarkali kurta with matching beige palazzo pants. The kurta featured a short cape that served as a textural element to the look. She opted for a low ponytail and completed her glam with soft smokey eyes and neutral-toned lips.

Laid-back desi look:

The actor went for a laid-back desi look. Kriti opted for an olive green saree she paired it with a kurta rather than a blouse. Further, she pinned the pallu on the kurta to give it a contemporary touch. Kriti opted for a pair of white sneakers that gave it a sporty yet modern look. She completed off her look with golden smokey eye with green undertones and a side-parted loose braid. She went for traditional statement earrings with the look.

All-black ensemble:

Kriti Sanon was seen sporting an all-black floor-length Anarkali kurta gown. The ensemble had button details around the neck and on sleeves. Kriti Sanon completed the look with sleek side-parted open hairdo. She opted for statement ear studs and rings with the attire. The actor paired the ensemble with black stilettos that had sheer details. Kriti went for brown smokey eye look with nude lips.

