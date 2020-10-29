Ananya Panday's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know 'Khaali Peeli' Star

Ananya Panday started her acting career in 2019 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actor bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut female for the movie. Panday next starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.
She played a secretary who indulges in an affair with a married man, which was portrayed by Ranjeeta Kaur in the original. The movie was a commercial success and the actor was widely appreciated for her performance. Ananya Panday recently appeared in the movie Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. On the occasion of Ananya Panday's birthday, here's a quiz based on the actor's movies and trivia.
Ananya Panday's quiz
1. Which movie marked the debut of Ananya Panday in the industry?
- Pati Patni Aur Who
- Student of the Year 2
- Angrezi Medium
- Khaali Peeli
2. Ananya Panday was featured alongside which actor in Pati Patni Aur Woh?
- Kartik Aaryan
- Tiger Shroff
- Ishaan Khatter
- Vijay Deverkonda
3. Which Maqbool Khan directorial featured Ananya Panday?
- Kapoor & Sons
- Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na
- Khaali Peeli
- Pati Patni Aur Who
4. Can you spot Ananya Panday in this picture?
- Girl holding the yellow gun
- Girl standing in the middle
- Girl wearing white and pink outfit
- None of the above
5. Which actor gave a befitting reply to Ananya Panday during her ‘struggle’ comment in a popular talk show?
- Kartik Aaryan
- Tiger Shroff
- Tara Sutaria
- Siddhant Chaturvedi
6. Which initiative was started by Ananya Panday against cyberbullying?
- Stop Cyber Bullying
- So Positive
- Behind Screen Bullying
- Ab Bas
7. Ananya Panday is rumoured to be in a relationship with which of her co-stars?
- Tiger Shroff
- Ishaan Khatter
- Kartik Aaryan
- Vijay Deverkonda
8. Can you guess Ananya Panday’s movie with the plot, “A student must face off against bullies and overcome hurdles, both academic and romantic, to win his college's coveted trophy”?
- Pati Patni Aur Who
- Student of the Year 2
- Angrezi Medium
- Khaali Peeli
9. What is the name of Ananya Panday’s brother?
10. Ananya Panday would be starring alongside which actor in Shakun Batra’s next?
- Anushka Sharma
- Parineeti Chopra
- Deepika Padukone
- Tara Sutaria
Ananya Panday trivia quiz - answers
- Student of the Year 2
- Kartik Aaryan
- Khaali Peeli
- Girl wearing white and pink outfit
- Siddhanth Chaturvedi
- So Positive
- Ishaan Khatter
- Student of the Year 2
- Ahaan
- Deepika Padukone
