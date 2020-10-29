Ananya Panday's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know 'Khaali Peeli' Star

Ananya Panday started her acting career in 2019 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actor bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut female for the movie. Panday next starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), a remake of the 1978 film of the same name, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

She played a secretary who indulges in an affair with a married man, which was portrayed by Ranjeeta Kaur in the original. The movie was a commercial success and the actor was widely appreciated for her performance. Ananya Panday recently appeared in the movie Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. On the occasion of Ananya Panday's birthday, here's a quiz based on the actor's movies and trivia.

Ananya Panday's quiz

1. Which movie marked the debut of Ananya Panday in the industry?

Pati Patni Aur Who

Student of the Year 2

Angrezi Medium

Khaali Peeli

2. Ananya Panday was featured alongside which actor in Pati Patni Aur Woh?

Kartik Aaryan

Tiger Shroff

Ishaan Khatter

Vijay Deverkonda

3. Which Maqbool Khan directorial featured Ananya Panday?

Kapoor & Sons

Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na

Khaali Peeli

Pati Patni Aur Who

4. Can you spot Ananya Panday in this picture?

Girl holding the yellow gun

Girl standing in the middle

Girl wearing white and pink outfit

None of the above

5. Which actor gave a befitting reply to Ananya Panday during her ‘struggle’ comment in a popular talk show?

Kartik Aaryan

Tiger Shroff

Tara Sutaria

Siddhant Chaturvedi

6. Which initiative was started by Ananya Panday against cyberbullying?

Stop Cyber Bullying

So Positive

Behind Screen Bullying

Ab Bas

7. Ananya Panday is rumoured to be in a relationship with which of her co-stars?

Tiger Shroff

Ishaan Khatter

Kartik Aaryan

Vijay Deverkonda

8. Can you guess Ananya Panday’s movie with the plot, “A student must face off against bullies and overcome hurdles, both academic and romantic, to win his college's coveted trophy”?

Pati Patni Aur Who

Student of the Year 2

Angrezi Medium

Khaali Peeli

Also Read| Ananya Panday admits being disappointed when she learnt about 'Khaali Peeli' OTT release

9. What is the name of Ananya Panday’s brother?

Aryan

Aman

Ahaan

Arya

Also Read| Ananya Panday shares a stunning photo with a cryptic message; netizens say 'wow'

10. Ananya Panday would be starring alongside which actor in Shakun Batra’s next?

Anushka Sharma

Parineeti Chopra

Deepika Padukone

Tara Sutaria

Also Read| Ananya Panday stuns fans in her new ocean blue satin dress, See pics

Ananya Panday trivia quiz - answers

Student of the Year 2

Kartik Aaryan

Khaali Peeli

Girl wearing white and pink outfit

Siddhanth Chaturvedi

So Positive

Ishaan Khatter

Student of the Year 2

Ahaan

Deepika Padukone

Also Read| Ananya Panday's cute childhood video shared by mother Bhavana is all things aww-dorable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.