Ananya Panday's Cute Childhood Video Shared By Mother Bhavana Is All Things Aww-dorable

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday will ring in her 22nd birthday soon, on October 30, 2020. Ahead of her birthday, mother Bhavana Pandey shared yet another aww-dorable video of a toddler Ananya to mark the countdown of her birthday. After giving netizens baby fever by sharing a video of a baby Ananya earlier, Bhavana has now shared a cutesy candid video of the Student of the Year 2 actor having the time of her life with other kids in an inflated castle.

Ananya Panday's childhood videos shared by mother Bhavana are all things sweet

Yesterday, i.e. October 27, 2020, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey dug up yet another video from the archives to mark Ananya's birthday countdown. In the video shared by her, a toddler Ananya is seen having a good time jumping in an inflated castle with other kids. In the throwback video, Ananya is seen sporting a white dungaree over a light-blue tee with a quirky buckled hairdo.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the 21-year-old's mother revealed that she has always been obsessed with the camera. She wrote, "Birthday Girl !!!! 3 days to go !!!! obsessed with the camera then and now !!! love you (sic)". In the IG video, Ananya is seen rushing towards father Chunky Panday when he pans the camera at her and flaunts her million-dollar smile as she gazes at the camera.

Check out Ananya Panday's video below:

Previously, Bhavana had taken to her Instagram handle to share yet another video of her beloved daughter from her childhood diaries. Along with sharing the cute video, she also penned a sweet note for Ananya. In the video shared by her, a baby Ananya is seen lazing on a cradle as she stares at the camera. Sharing the video of 'Aanchoo', mother Bhavana wrote, "Birthday coming up !!! love you my Aanchoo !!!! 4 days to go. !! (sic)". Soon after the video was shared, Ananya slid into the comment section of the post and jokingly wrote, "What is this fun music hahaha love ya", while her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khattar went all baby bottle emoji.

Take a look:

