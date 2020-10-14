Ananya Panday Stuns Fans In Her New Ocean Blue Satin Dress, See Pics

Actor Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to upload a couple of pictures of herself in a blue dress. Fans and celebs mentioned that the actor looked stunning and that they loved her new look and the blue dress. Take a look at her post and see how fans responded to the same

Ananya Panday in blue

In the first picture, fans can see the actor sitting on a beige coloured sofa. Ananya is sporting a light blue-ocean coloured satin dress. The dress seems to fall very gracefully over the actor's body, making her look extremely pretty and poised. She is also sporting very light make-up and her expression makes it seem that the actor is in a daze. In the next picture, she is seeing into the camera. She gives quite a striking pose and has her hands resting on the sofa. In the last post, fans can see the actor smiling.

The actor just left a few emojis as a caption for her post. Many fans liked and commented on her post. Many celebs also commented on the pic. Celebs mentioned that the actor looked 'fresh' and also left many positive remarks on her post. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Ananya Panday's Instagram

The photographer who clicked this picture is Rahul Jhangiani, who is a celeb photographer. He also uploaded another click of the actor on his Instagram page. The picture was a close-up and only Ananya's face was visible in the post. Many fans liked and commented on the post and mentioned that the actor looked great. Other fans wrote that Rahul Jhangiani's photography skills were wonderful as well. Take a look:

Ananya Panday's Instagram

Actor Ananya Panday is very active on her Instagram account and keeps it updated for her fans and followers. In her last post, fans could spot a dynamic picture of the actor. She was posing in front of the ocean and the picture had a lovely blue tint to it. Unlike her recent post, the actor sported a very cosy look and was seen in an oversized shirt. Many fans liked and commented on the post. The post was captioned - 'less attitude, more gratitude' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Ananya Panday's Instagram

