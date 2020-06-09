Salman Khan Set To Resume Shoot For 'Radhe', 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' & 'Guns Of North'

Recently, actor Salman was seen making headlines as he returned to his Mumbai-based home from his farmhouse in Panvel. Now, as Unlock 1.0 begins, the actor is all set for his upcoming films like Radhe, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Guns of North. Read on to know more details:

Salman Khan is all set for his upcoming films

According to reports, Salman Khan is all set to resume shooting for his upcoming films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Guns of North, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali since Unlock 1.0 has been announced. Khan will reportedly get back to the shoot of his film Radhe, which is helmed by Prabhudeva. Most of the film’s shooting has been completed with just a small portion of the work remaining.

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

Salman Khan is yet to shoot the Radhe theme song along with actor Disha Patani, according to reports. It is also said that the song was supposed to be shot in Azerbaijan, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will now be shot in a Mumbai-based studio. After this, there will be some patchwork and the film will be ready for the next phase. It is said that Khan will make a special appearance in the film titled Guns of North.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof

He will be reportedly seen donning the role of a Punjabi cop. The Dabangg actor is all set to work with director Farhad Samji in their upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is said that the film will be released in the year 2021. Reports also suggest that Khan’s next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to be released by the end of 2020.

Fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. The film will also feature Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, and back in 2019, it was reported that Khan was in Goa to shoot a chase scene with Hooda. This has skyrocketed the enthusiasm for fans who are waiting to see the two actors lock horns in their upcoming film.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.