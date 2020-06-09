Salman Khan To Shoot A Special Song For 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' With Disha Patani?

During the past two months, all film shoots across the country were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, as the government eased the lockdown this week, the film fraternity is all set to return to the sets. Even superstar Salman Khan will be getting back on the sets to continue shoots and he will start by shooting a special song with Disha Patani. Read on:

Salman Khan to shoot a new song

Salman Khan is all set to return to the sets of his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai after two months of lockdown. The actor was quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown period. He will reportedly kickstart work by finishing off his film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman Khan has some patchwork left which he will be wrapping up in the coming days.

According to recent reports, Salman Khan was supposed to shoot for a special song with Disha Patani at Azerbaijan. However, it was put on hold due to the lockdown. Reportedly, the song will now be shot at a studio. The makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are also eyeing for a Diwali 2020 release. The film was earlier supposed to be released on Eid but could not make it due to the lockdown. Now, Salman Khan will be wrapping up the remaining shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as soon as possible.

In addition to this, Salman Khan is reportedly reworking on his dates to meet the Eid 2021 release date for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Pooja Hegde along with Salman Khan. The movie is produced by both Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji. Salman Khan will be working completely on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as he wants to meet the Eid 2021 date.

Salman Khan will also be seen in Guns of North. It is a remake of the Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern. Khan will be playing the role of a cop in the film. The actor will be joining the team of the film in the last leg of its shooting.

