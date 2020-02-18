Siddhant Chaturvedi Breaks Silence On His Comment Trolling Ananya Panday On Nepotism

As Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ananya Panday is gearing up to work in Shakun Batra’s next, also starring Deepika Padukone, the duo is in the news for unexpected reasons. Even the former might not have expected how his ‘savage response’ over Ananya Panday’s ‘struggler’ comment would’ve made headlines. As Ananya recalled her ‘struggle’ in the industry, Siddhanth sparked a meme fest with his statement: "Jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (the struggle of star kids begins where our dreams are fulfilled)."

Siddhant broke his silence on netizens catching up on his statement, in a recent interview with a news agency. The 'Gully Boy' star shared how his ‘sensational’ comment had made him ‘conscious’ over his statements. The actor stated that he has now realised that his statements can be taken out of context or blown out of proportion. He added that he usually talks with humour and wit and loves to come up with ‘smart one-liners' since it is the ‘real’ him. He, however, said that his comments, in no way, were meant to hurt or belittle anyone.

Ananya and Siddhant were part of a roundtable conversation, also including Tara Sutaria, where the former said that her life was not ‘glamorous’ as it looked like. She opened up on her ‘struggles’, and her statement that her father Chunky Panday did not congratulate her for Student of the Year 2 since it was delayed and how her father was never invited for Koffee with Karan or offered a Dharma Productions film, had invited trolls. Her comment visa-a-vis Siddhant’s statement became a part of numerous memes.

Here are some of the memes:

Meanwhile, both Ananya and Siddhant won honours at a recently held awards show. Apart from their film, they have signed multiple ventures too. Ananya is working on Khaali Peeli, while Siddhanth is set to star in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

