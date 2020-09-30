Ananya Panday Shares Throwback Photo From First Look Test For 'Khaali Peeli'

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Khaali Peeli on different social media platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared the picture of her first look test through her official Instagram handle. The photo features the actor sporting a nose pin. Here is Ananya Panday’s recent snap on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out.

Ananya Panday's unique look in Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday has been sharing countdown while approaching the release date of her upcoming movie, Khaali Peeli. She took to Instagram and posted two throwback pictures of herself through her official account on September 30, 2020, Wednesday. The actor has sported a stone-studded nose pin for a distinct look in the photo.

In the first picture from the Khaali Peeli sets, Ananya Panday is visible clicking a selfie in a casual outfit. She has matched a white cropped top with a pair of rugged denim shorts. For a rounded-off look, the actor has accessorised her outfit with hoop earrings, nose pin, and a bracelet. She has also kept her long hair loose. Meanwhile, the second photo features a candid pose by Ananya Panday. She is flaunting her traditional avatar in a monotone ethnic ensemble. For a complete look, the actor has sported metallic statement earrings and lime-shaded bangles.

In the caption accompanying her Khaali Peeli post, Ananya Panday wrote, “POOJA ðŸ–¤ðŸ’¥ðŸ˜‰. Throwback to the first look test, ðŸ¥° and now the film is releasing in two days. ðŸ˜®ðŸ˜ #2DaysToGo #KhaaliPeeli releasing 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial & @zee5 ðŸ’›ðŸš•”. Check out the latest photo on Ananya Panday’s Instagram.

Response to Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli photos

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Ananya Panday garnered more than 2, 80, 000 likes and over 2550 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the star dropped their response on the picture. Many among them could not get enough of her new look and called the actor beautiful and adorable. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, blossoms, fire, and sparkle, to name a few. Check out some of the comments on Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli photos on Instagram:

