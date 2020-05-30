Did You Know Ananya Panday's Gown From Halpern Studio Came At A Staggering Price?

As per a report of an entertainment portal, one of Anaya Panday's glamorous sequinned outfit came at an astonishing price. As seen in the pictures shared by Ananya Panday's stylist, Ami Patel, the Student Of The Year 2 actor looks drop-dead gorgeous in her silvery hue outfit. Reportedly the outfit was from the London-based label, Halpern Studio and it costs $3,600, which translates into Rs 2,70,000.

In the pictures, Ananya has left her hair wavy, and opted for minimal makeup. Her Halpern Studio's attire has a floor-length tail and also has a high-low slit near her thigh. Panday has ditched accessories and worn a pair of transparent heels with a silver belt. Check out Ananya Panday's photos shared by stylist Ami Patel here.

Ananya Panday's stylist Ami Patel has curated many looks for the former. Stylist Ami Patel also works with actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and others. The above pictures were reportedly clicked when Ananya Panday had donned the dazzling gown for one of her photo sessions.

Also Read |Ananya Panday Gives Virtual Trip To Her Lavish Living Room With Goofy Selfie

Also Read | Ananya Panday Recalls Her First Day On The Sets Of 'Student Of The Year 2', Read Here

Ananya Panday on the work front

If the latest reports are to believed, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer, Khaali Peeli will see a direct release on the OTT platform, Netflix. According to the exclusive report of an entertainment portal, a source mentioned that the film is produced by Zee, and with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic not seeming to slow down, the production house felt it was best to get the film a direct release on OTT.

Furthermore, the same source revealed to the entertainment portal that as of now, Netflix has acquired two movies- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Khaali Peeli and hence, both will experience a direct release on OTT. However, no official announcement has been made about the same.

Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, in the upcoming Pan India flick, Fighter, produced by Charmme Kaur and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer.

Ananya Panday will play the lead, and reportedly will be portraying Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in the movie. The film, Fighter, is also touted to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, which will also be released in other languages.

Also Read | Bhuvan Bam's 'Titu Talks' hailed by Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar to Ananya Panday, actors who slayed in black party wear ensembles

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.