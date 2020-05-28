Bhuvan Bam's 'Titu Talks' Hailed By Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff And Sara Ali Khan

Bhuvan Bam is a popular Indian YouTuber who has been helping migrants through his videos. He recently uploaded his 'Titu Talks' episode where Bhuvan Bam enacts his famous character Titu Mama and interviews unsung heroes — electricians, farmers, milkmen, and others. The video released on May 26 has been dominating social media since then.

Bollywood praises Bhuvan Bam for hie initittive

Bollywood stars have also noticed Bhuvan Bam’s Titu Talk and have been expressing their views about it. Stars like Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff are all in praise of the video. All three have shared the episode on their respective Instagram stories and have appreciated Bhuvan Bam for his initiative. A lot of his fans have also responded to his efforts to help the people during the ongoing pandemic. Bhuvan Bam has also been updating his viewers about the progress of his initiative. He recently shared a tweet regarding the same and wrote, “Rotis, bread & Sandwiches for 8000 people.16000 ORS drinks. 15000 ice creams for kids! This is because of the amazing response on #TituTalks Episode 3. Thanks for your contributionðŸ™ðŸ¼ Kudos to @Hemkunt_Fdn”.

Source: Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali khan Instagram

Rotis, breads & Sandwiches for 8000 people.

16000 ORS drinks

15000 ice creams for kids!

This is because of the amazing response on #TituTalks Episode 3 ♥ï¸♥ï¸

Thanks for your contributionðŸ™ðŸ¼ Kudos to @Hemkunt_Fdn pic.twitter.com/Uj6aIgzbSf — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) May 27, 2020

Celebrities offer to help people during the pandemic

Chef Vikas Khanna has also started a noble initiative, Feed India that feeds people on the streets all around India so that they do not go hungry. This year, he created a goal of serving the World’s Largest Eid Feast. Through this, his team managed to feed around 2 lakh hungry mouths in Mumbai alone. Vikas Khanna also offered to supply food to the Amphan-affected people of West Bengal. He took to his Twitter account to ask help from some NGO's who are working in the in order to distribute the food.

Similarly, a number of celebrities have stepped up to help the people in need. Sonu Sood has been gaining a lot of attention for helping the people return to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Sonu has successfully managed to bring in multiple buses for migrant workers who have been trapped in Mumbai due to the lockdown. Sonu has also been distributing food and groceries every day to 45,000 people in slums, those stranded on the roads and those walking on the highways.

