Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy To Ananya Panday's BTS Post, Here's A Daily Recap For August 27

A number of events have occurred in the entertainment industry today. From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's pregnancy to Papon's Mother's demise have made it to the headlines today. Hence, to sum it up in a single piece, here is a recap of some trending news that occurred in the entertainment industry on August 27, 2020.

Daily Entertainment recap Aug 27, 2020

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's pregnancy

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram page to share great news with her fans. She revealed that they are expecting their first child in January 2021. Anushka shared a picture with husband Virat Kohli, where her baby bump is also visible. A number of their friends and fans have taken to their social media to wish the power couple on their pregnancy. Some even tried to make funny memes about how Virushka’s child will take over Taimur’s popularity. Here are some Taimur memes.

Ananya Panday Shares BTS from sets of Kaali Peeli

Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram to share a BTS picture from the sets of her film, Kaali Peeli. She shared a couple of pictures with her post and wrote, “I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photoshoots in the middle of intense action sequences #TakeMeBack #KhaaliPeeli (also the teaser link is in my bio so pls go watch it!!)”. Here is Ananya Panday’s Instagram post.

Sushant's Family Tweets about ED nailing the Criminal Gang involved in their son’s death

A recent Tweet shard by the family members of Sushant Singh Rajput revealed the family is claiming Ed of “nailing the criminal gang” mentioned in their ED note. The family wrote, “ED’s report nails the criminal gang that killed #SushantSinghRajput. The thugs are deep into drug-paddling, hostage-taking and extortion! #Unitedforjustice”. Ed has also called upon Rhea Chakraborty's father - Indrajit Chakraborty because her daughter was accused of money laundering.

Papon’s mother dies at 72

The music industry lost another gem today. Popular Assasemes singer, Archana Mahanta dies 72. Archana is the mother of famous singer Papon who had also stepped into the music industry because of her. She was announced dead on August 27, 2020. It is said that the singer was undergoing treatment ever since she was admitted to a private hospital for brain stroke. She was admitted on July 14 and was battling for her life ever since.

Rebel Wilson shows off her body transformation on Instagram

Rebel Wilson recently took to her Instagram profile to share a post to grab attention for The School of St Jude — a charity-funded school which helps impoverished children in Tanzania. She also wrote, “Raising money for a good cause today @schoolofstjude with the help of two hot Jacobs @jacobandreou & @jacobpbusch”. A number of her Hollywood film industry buddies have also acknowledged her weight loss and have shared positive comments about her looks. It is not shocking to see Rebel’sweight loss as earlier she has said that 2020 is going to be “The Year of Health” for her. This was revealed through her Instagram.

Hugh Jackman refers to Mark Ruffalo as his next rival

Hugh Jackman’s recent comments on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show certainly hinted at a possible rivalry with Mark Ruffalo for the award. Hugh said that he’s trying to reach out to Ruffalo, but he’s not taking his calls. Because of this Jackman thinks that he is somehow laying the track for another feud here. He also adds that thank goodness they are not in the same room together. But he also confessed that the two are good friends and have no such differences between them. The fans could expect a healthy rivalry between the two for the Emmys 2020.

