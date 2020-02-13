Ananya Panday's 'Khaali Peeli' To Clash With Rajkummar Rao's 'Chhalaang' At Box Office

The Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang and Ananya Panday-Ishan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli will reportedly clash against each other. Both are slated to release on June 12, 2020. Here's the reason why.

Khaali Peeli starring Ananya Panday and Ishan Khatter had marked its release date for June 12, 2020. However, trouble started when the makers of Chhalaang changed the release date of the movie. Chhalaang was earlier slated to release on March 13, 2020. However, the reason has not been revealed yet. Whatever it may be, the decision will make Chhalaang and Khaali Peeli clash the box office now. It will be interesting to see which movie flares better, Chhalaang or Khaali Peeli since both have managed to grab the attention of netizens.

More about Khaali Peeli and Chhalaang

Khaali Peeli will star the new actors on the block, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. The movie is being directed by Maqbool Khan and bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zafar under Zee Studios' banner. Nothing has been revealed about the plot of Khaali Peeli yet. Whereas, Chhalaang stars Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao. The movie is about a remote village in Uttar Pradesh who try to make it big in sports. The poster of the movie has also been released where Rajkummar Rao looks funny in the role of a sleepy coach. The movie has been directed by Hansal Mehta and bankrolled by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg jointly.

Image source: Ishaan Khatter Instagram, Rajkummar Rao Instagram

