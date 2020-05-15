Ananya Panday's Mother Bhavna Pandey Reminisces Wedding Memories With Beautiful Picture

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, there are many throwback pictures that have been surfacing online. Be it throwbacks from promotional events to wedding pictures, celebrities have been updating their fans with several old gems from their gallery. Recently, Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavna Pandey shared a picture from her wedding reception.

This throwback picture cherishes the wedding memories of Bhavna Pandey and Chunky Panday. In this picture, the duo is seen all dressed up in their wedding attires striking a pose for the camera with a wide smile. Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavna looks gorgeous wearing a blue ethnic ensemble. Her dress was designed with embellishments and had a waist cut out that made it look more gorgeous. Her look was completed with golden jewellery and glamourous makeup.

While on the other hand, Chunky Panday kept it more casual and simple as he wore a white suit with beige pants and a yellow tie. Bhavna Pandey captioned the picture as, “a throwback to our wedding reception 22 years back !!! Love my stunning @manishmalhotra05 outfit!♥️♥️ It’s still intact and as gorgeous except it doesn’t fit me anymore 🙈😅!!!" Manish Malhotra, the designer who designed Bhavna’s outfit complimented her with beautiful words, “First real bride that I dressed is you 💕💖in those days I had not launched my label and I used to design and style only film costumes 😊so you are the 1 at and Special Bride.”

Also Read| Jennifer Winget, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday | Whose off-shoulder polka look is on point?

Also Read| Ishaan Khatter says this about his 'Khaali Peeli' co-star Ananya Panday, know here

Also Read| Nushrat Bharucha or Ananya Panday: Who styled black plunging neckline gown better?

In the recent past, Ananya Panday shared a cute video from her childhood where her father is heard asking her who she loves the most in the world. The actor looked beautiful wearing an ethnic white ensemble with red dupatta. She captioned the picture as, " the answer is still the same 😜 love u @bhavanapandey ❤️".

Also Read| Ananya Panday shares breathtaking pictures from her first photoshoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.