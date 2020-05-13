Ishaan Khatter Says This About His 'Khaali Peeli' Co-star Ananya Panday, Know Here

Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter will soon be collaborating for the first time. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space in Maqbool Khan's directorial film Khaali Peeli. Fans have noticed that Ishaan Khatter shares a very sweet bond with Ananya Panday. The duo are often seen indulging in a funny banter on social media. Reportedly, the two of them have learned a lot from each other while they were working together on the sets of Khaali Peeli.

In a recent interview with a media publication, Ishaan Khatter spoke about his co-star Ananya Panday. Ishaan Khattar believes that Ananya Pandey will grow with every film. He also said that she has a special quality in her. Ishaan Khatter said that she is one of the actors who will do exactly what the director asks her to do.

Ishaan Khatter further said that Ananya Panday is like a sponge and has the ability to just absorb what the director says and she will then play it out. Ishaan Khatter feels that this quality of Ananya Panday makes the director really happy. Ishaan Khatter feels that Ananya has impressed every single person on the sets, right from choreographers to the DOP.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for the film Khaali Peeli. In the film, Khaali Peeli Ishaan Khatter will be seen playing the role of a Mumbai cab driver. The plot of the film revolves around a cab driver whose life changes when he falls in love. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 12 this year.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film received a fantastic response from the audience. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar. The movie also features Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Before the outbreak of Coronavirus, Ananya Panday was gearing up for her upcoming film Khali Peeli.

