Ananya Panday's Vacation Is Filled With Unicorns And Rainbows; See Pictures

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with the film, Student of the Year 2. She never fails to be the talk of the town be it her fashion statements, her birthday celebration or vacation. Ananya Panday has always managed to garner the attention of her fans and followers. Ananya Panday has done it again. She is currently in her vacation mode and is keeping her fans updated about it through social media.

The 21-year-old after reportedly wrapping up all the shoot for 2019, jetted off to Alibaug for a vacation with her friend. Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday posted a series of pictures from her vacation. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying her vacation to the fullest. In the pictures, Ananya Panday is seen sitting on a unicorn in a swimming pool. The place appears to be a resort. Ananya Panday all smiles in her pictures which made fans go awe.

What is next in store for Ananya Panday?

Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was a massive success at the box office and was much loved by fans and critics alike. Ananya Panday has some interesting projects lined up for her. She will be next seen in Khaali- Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She will also share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone for a movie which is untitled yet.

