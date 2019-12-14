'Pati Patni Aur Woh' BO Collection: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Continues To Attract Footfalls

Seems like Kartik Aryan is riding high on success, as the actor’s recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh is working like magic with the audience and critics. Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film with the same name. Starring Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, the comedy entertainer chronicles the story of Chintu Tyagi, who finds himself torn between his wife and secretary and the utter chaos that ensues. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh has raked in good business since its release. Here are the details about the film's box office collections.

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collections: Day 7

Released on December 6, Pati Patni Aur Woh took off to a great start on its opening day, as the comedy entertainer recorded an impressive ₹9.10 crores, becoming Kartik Aryan's highest opener till date. The movie performed exceedingly well over the weekend, as it recorded nearly ₹26.84. However, Pati Patni Aur Woh witnessed a slowdown, as it collected ₹5.70 and ₹5,35 on Monday and Tuesday respectively. As per the latest box office reports, the film collected ₹4.70 crores on Thursday. In total, Pati Patni Aur Woh has collected ₹ 55.97 crores in India. Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet:

#PatiPatniAurWoh continues to attract footfalls, despite multiple films invading the marketplace [#Mardaani2, #TheBody, #Jumanji] + reduction of screens/shows... Expect strong results on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr. Total: ₹ 59.02 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh cruises past ₹ 50 cr mark... Continues its steady run on weekdays... Will comfortably cross *Week 1* biz of #LukaChuppi [₹ 53.70 cr]... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr, Tue 5.35 cr, Wed 4.62 cr. Total: ₹ 51.61 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2019

