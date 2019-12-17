Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik's Film Gives A Tough Fight To Mardaani & Jumanji

Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh managed to get a lot of audiences glued to their seats in the first week of its release. The movie managed to record a total of ₹ 51 crores. The movie held strong even in the second week of its release even after having year-end competitions like Jumanji: The Next Level and Mardaani 2.

Pati Patni Aur Woh turned out to be the highest-opener for Kartik Aaryan in his career trajectory till now. The movie recorded a total of ₹8.5 crores approximately on Friday. The first-weekend collection of the movie turned out to be ₹33 crores. Pati Patni Aur Woh faced a downfall at the start of its first-week as the movie collected only ₹5.25 crores on Monday and ₹4 crores approximately on Tuesday.

The movie did a fair business in its first week with a total collection of ₹51 crores approximately. As per the latest box office reports, the second-weekend collection of the movie was ₹12.25 crores approximately. According to the film analyst Taran Adarsh, the total collection of the movie up till now is ₹63 crores approximately. According to Box Office India, the movie may not enter the 100 Cr. club due to upcoming releases like Dabangg 3 and Good Newwz.

#PatiPatniAurWoh displays strong legs at the BO... Witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Gives a tough fight to new releases [#Mardaani2, #Jumanji]... Nears ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr. Total: ₹ 69.42 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

About Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film with the same name. Starring Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, the comedy entertainer chronicles the story of Chintu Tyagi, who finds himself torn between his wife and secretary and the utter chaos that ensues. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh has raked in good business since its release.

