'Pati Patni Aur Woh' BO Collection: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Might Not Beat His Own Records

Bollywood News

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh has raked in good business since its release. Check out the details about the film's box office collections.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
pati patni aur woh

Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is sailing steadily with audience and critics. Despite criticisms for some of its harsh dialogues, the film is doing well at the Box Office as compared to big-budget multi-starrer, Panipat. The film is soaring with success despite year-end competition in Hollywood and Bollywood releases like Jumanji: The Next Level and Mardaani respectively. Here are the movie's latest the box office collections-

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Continues Its Steady Run At The Box-office

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collections: Day 10

Released on December 6, Pati Patni Aur Woh took off to a great start on its opening day, as the comedy entertainer recorded an impressive ₹9.10 crores, becoming Kartik Aryan's highest opener till date. The movie performed exceedingly well over the weekend, as it recorded nearly ₹26.84. However, Pati Patni Aur Woh witnessed a slowdown, as it collected ₹5.70 and ₹5,35 on Monday and Tuesday respectively. As per the latest box office reports, the film collected ₹4.70 crores on Thursday. According to industry tracker Taran Adarsh, Pati Patni Aur Woh will comfortably sail across the ₹75 Cr mark at the Box Office on day 11 as the earnings on Day ten were over ₹63 Cr. The film might not be able to cross the 100 Cr mark, as the coming weekend that is December 20th Salman Khan big-budget film, Dabangg 3 is releasing.

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh Hits Milestone, Panipat Termed 'epic Disappointment'- Box Office Update

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film with the same name. Starring Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, the comedy entertainer chronicles the story of Chintu Tyagi, who finds himself torn between his wife and secretary and the utter chaos that ensues. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh has raked in good business since its release.

Also Read | Panipat Box Office Collection On Day 8; Faces Tough Competition From Pati Patni Aur Woh

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' BO Collection: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Continues To Attract Footfalls

 

 

