Chunky Panday Plays Peek-a-boo In Ananya Panday's Super Cute Video

Ananya Panday, who made an impressive debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, has recently struck gold with her latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead, is reportedly raking big numbers at the box office and has also been received well by the critics and fans alike. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and it is an official remake of the 1978 Hindi movie of the same name. Ananya’s performance as Tapasya has also been well-received by the masses. The actor recently took to her social media to share a fun 'Chintu Tyagi' poster from Pati Patni Aur Woh along with her dad Chunky Panday. Watch the video here.

Ananya Panday could be seen showing off the Chintu Tyagi filter along with dad Chunky Panday

While Ananya looked super adorable while flaunting the filter and the Chunky Panday mask cut-out, it was her doting daddy who stole the show. Ananya can be seen grooving on the song Akhiyon Se Goli Mare from the film along with her father. The adorable video was also appreciated by her fans. Ananya recently took to her social media to share some fun BTS pictures from the poster shoot of the film. The pictures scream fun and Ananya could be seen photobombing some of them in an endearing manner. Check out the pictures here.

Ananya will be seen in film Khaali Peeli

In the first picture, Ananya and Kartik could be seen posing with a crew member. Ananya can be seen posing awkwardly behind her co-star Bhumi Pednekar in the second picture. In the third picture, she can be seen engaging in a goofy banter with a crew member. Her caption clearly also suggested that the film will also be as fun as the posters. On the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for the Maqbool Khan directorial film Khaali Peeli. The movie which stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead roles and is all set to hit the screens by 2020. The posters of her upcoming movies were recently released on social media which also increased the excitement of her fans.

