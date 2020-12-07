Aparshakti Khurana Shares A Major Throwback Picture And Pens A Hilarious Caption

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram on Saturday to share a hilarious throwback picture from his album of him along with his friends. In the picture, they all can be seen twinning with each other striking some innocent poses. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a hilarious caption talking about the picture. Fans could not control their laughter and went on to comment on all things fun as they saw the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aparshakti Khurana shared a major throwback picture of him and his friends. In the picture, the actor can be seen looking completely unrecognisable. Aparshakti and his friends can all be seen donning a white shirt and blue jeans. The actor can be seen sitting down, donning a white shirt and blue jeans. He completed the look with a pair of sneakers. He completed the look with well-gelled hair, well-done brows and trimmed beard. One can also see the white curtains in the background. By the looks of the picture, it seems like they all posed for the picture in a studio.

Along with the post, the actor penned a sweet and hilarious comment. He wrote, “Person: Bhaiya white mein kuch dikhana. Us:” He added, “Throwback to me and people at my back who always have had my back”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Aparshakti Khurana Flaunts ‘haath Par Haath Dhare Baithna’ Look, Fans Gush ‘sahi Hai’

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice and fun. The post also went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users could not stop laughing after looking at the post. While others commented on how they all looked when they were young. One of the users wrote, “hahaha, this is so funny”. While the other one wrote, “sweet memory”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Aparshakti Khurana Dances On 'Coca Cola' With Wife Aakriti, Fans React

Previously, Aparshakti shared a picture of him looking all dapper. In the post, the actor can be seen sporting a quirky look and is also seen giving a candid pose. Aparshakti can be seen wearing a white long sleeves t-shirt and paired it with quirky printed denim. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'anything With My Name Attached Should Deliver Entertainment'

Also read | Aparshakti Khurana's Precious Moments With Ayushmann Are A Treat For Sore Eyes; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.