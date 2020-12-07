Kangana Ranaut's Throwback Pic From Childhood Shares Story Of Her "deep Thoughtful Eyes"

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture from her childhood days as she recalled her habits from back then. The actor revealed that as a young girl, she does not remember playing with children as her favourite thing was to make "fancy gowns, and clothes for my dolls and I loved to contemplate for hours on end, hence the deep thoughtful mature eyes". The picture is doing the rounds on the internet as a number of netizens started reacting to the picture from her childhood soon after it released.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Kangana Ranaut's childhood photos

Kangana Ranaut was seen wearing a white shirt with printed sleeves in the picture. She was also seen wearing a pearl necklace and hairband as she posed for the picture and described in the caption “unfortunately some of us are born old and I am one of those”. Check out the post below.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter

As a child I don’t remember playing with children, even then my favourite thing to do was to make fancy gowns, and clothes for my dolls and I loved to contemplate for hours on end, hence the deep thoughtful mature eyes, unfortunately some of us are born old and I am one of those. pic.twitter.com/JyRJHFae12 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 7, 2020

Netizens react to Kangana Ranaut's childhood pic

As soon as the pictures went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also "hearted" the post. A number of people showered her with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how cute she looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how adorable and stylish she was looking in her childhood post and asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished her good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Your struggle is real... 👏👏 — Shweta 🇮🇳 (@Savage_shree) December 7, 2020

You definitely are an old soul! Wise for your years. I am one too 😌.... so can relate. Cherish the wisdom and insight... it’s a gift, even if it makes you an outlier with your similar age group. — PVA (@PinkvillaAunty) December 7, 2020

Same with me I am born matured .... — The Contro_King 👊👊 - Aryan (@I_Am_KingContro) December 7, 2020

Kangana hurt her back while preparing for 'Thalaivi'

Kangana Ranaut had recently shared glimpses of her look in her upcoming movie, Thalaivi. The actor revealed that to fit in the role, she had to put on a lot of weight and practice Bharatnatyam as well. She further stated that due to that, her back was severely damaged, however, the gratification of playing a role to perfection was bigger than the pain she suffered. Check out the post below.

I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tNdY5XoDcX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Kangana Ranaut's movies and Jayalalitha's biopic

Jayalalithaa’s biopic, Thalaivi is directed by A. L. Vijay. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, Bhagyashree and Arvind Swamy in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release soon.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.