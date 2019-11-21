The Debate
Kapil Sharma Hosts Canadian Ministers On The Kapil Sharma Show

Television News

Recently, comedian Kapil Sharma has been making headlines for having Canadian ministers on the popular Kapil Sharma Show

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai
kapil sharma

The Kapil Sharma Show has big news for the show fans. The show has never failed to entertain its audience. The popular show hosted by Kapil Sharma saw the presence of popular Canadian dignitaries. Kapil Sharma, as well as Archana Puran Singh, shared the stage with the Honourable ministers. Reportedly, Kapil also pished the shooting timings to a later timing in order to accommodate the ministers' presence on the show.

Here are the tweets

Victor Fedeli, the minister of Economic Development, Ontario, expressed his happiness through his tweet. He said that it was a thrill to meet Kapil Sharma today. He also thanked Kapil for having him over on the show. They spoke about the serious issue in Canada- a diverse community. Looking forward to seeing you again in Canada this summer, said Victor Fedeli Kapil Sharma replied to this tweet saying that it was an honour to host Victor Fedeli and also interact with him.

Kapil Kumria, who was also one of the guests on the show tweeted some pictures from the shoots. He thanked Kapil Sharma for having them on the show. He also thanked Kapil for moving the shoot timings for them. To this tweet, Kapil Sharma thanked him for bringing his friends to the show and also added that it was a lovely meeting.

Published:
