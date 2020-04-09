Ananya Panday's Video Call With Her Friend Turns Into A Photoshoot Session; See Pics

Everyone is quarantining at home since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced. In such a scenario, netizens seem to be posting a lot of tweets and memes about missing their friends. However, one can always connect with them virtually. Speaking of which, Bollywood diva Ananya Panday is making sure that she stays connected with her close friends amid COVID-19 lockdown and her recent post is a testimony to it.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday was seen sharing a series of pictures of herself while having a video call with a close friend. In the pictures, fans can see Ananya Panday striking different poses in front of the laptop. The diva has donned a pink bathrobe in the pictures and it seems like she had just stepped out of the shower. The actor was seen giving major BFF goals to her fans by enjoying a gala time with her best friend over a video call.

Have a look at it here:

What is next in store for Ananya Panday?

She was last seen on the silver screen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pedenekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The love triangle drama was much loved by fans and critics alike and was a massive hit at the box office. Ananya Panday has some interesting projects lined up for her. The diva will next feature in Khaali-Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter.

In a recent interview, the star revealed how the last day of shooting of Khaali-Peeli was left incomplete due to Coronavirus lockdown. Ananya Panday will also be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Sidhhant Chaturvedi. The title of the movie is not yet revealed by the makers yet.

