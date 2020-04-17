Shanaya Kapoor Sends Virtual Hugs To BFF Ananya Panday With Cute Childhood Photo

Now that everyone is quarantined at home amid the COVD-19 lockdown, social media and video calls are the only ways we can keep in touch with our loved ones. Speaking of which Ananya Panday's bestie Shanaya Kapoor, who misses the former a little too much amid the pandemic, has sent some virtual hugs for the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor via social media.

Star kids Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan's crackling friendship often shells out major BFF goals. The trio who seem to be best friends since childhood is treating fans with their endearing throwback photographs. Now that Shanaya Kapoor misses Ananya amid the lockdown, she has sent virtual hugs to Panday with the cutest childhood photo.

The picture was shared by Shanaya Kapoor on her Instagram story and then reposted by Ananya Panday. The photo shows the duo holding each other and sharing a warm bear hug. Not to miss their wide smiles. Check it out here.

Having grown up together, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor reportedly share a close bond. Their pictures and videos together on social media are proof about their friendship and fans just cannot get enough of the two. Ananya, who is very active on Instagram, has shared many photos with Shanaya Kapoor that speaks volumes of their relationship. Not to miss the duo's caption game that also grabs many eyeballs. In of the pictures shared by the Khaali Peeli actor with Shanaya Kapoor, she captions it saying, "Double trouble".

Before, Ananya Panday had called out Kapoor as- 'Kylie to my Kendall'. "We’ve been best friends for so long I can’t remember which one of us is the bad influence", said Ananya Panday. Check out the post here.

