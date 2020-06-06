Do You Know Shakti Kapoor's Name Was Spelt As 'Thakti Kapoor' In 'Andaz Apna Apna'?

Andaz Apna Apna is one of those Bollywood classics who gained cult status after a box office debacle. While the film did not open to a full house in theatres, it later succeeded in creating a loyal fan following. The film is remembered for its hilarious dialogues, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's pair, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon's innocence, Shakti Kapoor’s rib-tickling character and the star cast that gave us some unforgettable characters.

But not many people must have noticed that Shakti Kapoor's name was spelled as "Thakti Kapoor" in the opening credits of the film. In the movie credits, the name of Shakti Kapoor has 'S' struck out and is spelled with 'T,' making it 'Thakti'. This is because the character of Shakti Kapoor, Crime Master Gogo, cannot say 'S.' He replaces 'S' with 'T,' so instead of saying 'Namaste,' his character says 'Namate' in the movie.

In the movie, his character Crime Master Gogo is said to be the nephew of the great Indian villain Mogambo essayed in the movie Mr. India by the late Amrish Puri. In Damini released in 1993, Aamir Khan and Rishi Kapoor had reportedly discussed the production of Andaz Apna Apna during a dialogue. Check out the film’s credits below.

(A still from the film)

More about the film

In total, the film took over three years to be produced. Lead actors Aamir Khan and Salman Khan wanted more screen space than the other but ended up agreeing to have the same amount of screen time. It was also reported that Andaz Apna Apna did well in Mumbai but it flopped in other regions and territories. The film was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and also starred Paresh Rawal, Shehzad Khan and Viju Khote in pivotal roles.

In an interview with a news portal, Actor Aamir Khan mentioned that the film was only released for three days. He added that the distributors were not sure of receiving the film's delivery, and yet the film's release date had already been announced. Therefore, no movie posters were put up. The makers were also nervous that if they didn't have the prints on time, the audience would not leave them. Watch the trailer below.

