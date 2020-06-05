Shraddha Kapoor's Dad Shakti Kapoor Popularly Known For These Villain Roles

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor has appeared in more than 700 movies. Even though Shakti Kapoor was rarely ever seen playing the lead character in movies, he never failed to leave a mark of his own in the hearts of the audience. By the end of 1980s, Shakti Kapoor’s popularity grew to another level as started to become the ideal "villain" of the movie industry. Here are some of the best villain characters played by Shakti Kapoor that are unforgettable. Read ahead to know more.

Shakti Kapoor’s most iconic characters as a villain

Vikram in Qurbani (1980)

Shakti Kapoor played the lead antagonist in Feroz Khan’s Qurbani. The movie cast Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, and Zeenat Aman as the protagonists. The plot of the film revolved around two friends who live happily until misunderstandings arise between them. Qurbani was the Biggest hit of the year and stayed put in the theatres for a very long time. Apart from the movie, Shakti Kapoor too got appreciated for his brilliant performance as the evil Vikram. The revenge-seeking character played by him was loved by the audience and Shakti Kapoor gained a new image in the industry.

Source- YouTube

Jimmy in Hero (1983)

1983 proved to be a good year for Shakti Kapoor as he gave two blockbusters back-to-back. After appearing as the evil son of a powerful man in the village in Himmatwala, Shakti Kapoor received critical acclamation for his character of the diabolical Jimmy who wore masks to deceive people. He also left a deep mark in the audience's mind with Subhash Ghai’s Hero. The movie cast Sanjeev Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff as the protagonist. The plot of the film revolves around a hitman kidnap, who kidnaps the daughter of the police commissioner by telling her that he is a police officer.

Source- YouTube

Crime-Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Andaz Apna Apna is considered to be a cult classic in Bollywood. The movie cast Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in lead characters. Shakti Kapoor’s negative character as Crime Master Gogo is irreplaceable. Shakti Kapoor’s attire, the mindless team he was the leader of, and his famous dialogue, “Aankehin Nikaal Ke Gotiya Khelunga” is what made this character one of Shakti Kapoor’s most unforgettable role.

Source- YouTube

