Shraddha Kapoor's Dad Shakti Kapoor Has Appeared In These Cult Comedy Movies

Shraddha Kapoor’s father Shakti Kapoor is a popular name in Bollywood since the ’90s. Shakti Kapoor was mostly known for his impeccably essayed comic roles in several hit films. It is impossible for Shakti Kapoor fans to get over his commendable performances as Nandu in the movie’ Raja Babu’ (1994) or as Crime Master Gogo in Andaz Apna Apna.

Shakti Kapoor has done justice to all the roles, be it comedy, or any other, and has amused the audiences for decades. So, let’s have a look at Shakti Kapoor's most notable comic roles-

Shakti Kapoor featured in these cult comedy movies-

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor in the prominent roles. The story of the film is all about two youngsters (Aamir Khan and Salman Khan) who compete to win the heart of a beautiful heiress.

The film is a cult classic and is popular for its dialogues and songs. Shakti Kapoor's performance of "Crime Master Gogo" in the film Andaz Apna Apna has achieved cult status over the years. Crime-Master Gogo's epic dialogue, 'Yeh Teja Teja kya hai, yeh Teja Teja' is also remembered by the fans of the film.

Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990)

Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan shared an amazing bond on-screen and featured together in several hit movies together. Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri is one of them. In the movie, Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor play father-son duo, Raman and Prasad, who are con artists. Kader Khan had won a Filmfare award for Best Comedian for this film. Other casts of the film include Jackie Shroff, Farha, Aditya Pancholi, Jamuna, and Anjana Mumtaz.

Raja Babu (1994)

Raja Babu was another Shakti Kapoor film that was a laugh riot. Shakti Kapoor played the lovable part of Govinda's side-kick Nandu in Raja Babu. His epic line, ‘Main hoon Nandu Sabka Bandhu', was highly appreciated and also bagged him the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian. Raja Babu was a remake of K. Bhagyaraj's Tamil comedy movie Raasukutti. Raju Babu achieved a cult status over the years.

