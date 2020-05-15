Hrithik Roshan And Others Reveal Favourite 90s Movie; 'Andaz Apna Apna' Has Highest Points

Twitter India recently decided to start a Twitter game with a number of renowned Bollywood celebrities. Celebrities from Bollywood took up the challenge where they had to mention a '90s movie which they have always been a fan of or been a part of. Movies like Andaz Apna Apna and Govinda films have emerged as winners, among others.

Bollywood’s favourite '90s film

The 1990s was an era when a wide range of high-quality content released which are now considered classics. Bollywood actors like Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and many more actors came together to express the love that they have for the films that released in that era. The game started with Kajol who tagged two Bollywood celebrities, who in turn tagged two other celebrities and the cycle continued. Films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Andaaz Apna Apna, and Dil Se have come out to be the winners of the discussions. Have a look at a few choices here.

Thank you @ajaydevgn...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove https://t.co/1xiH5yk7t2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2020

Thanks Bro braz. Mine has got to be KARAN ARJUN . It was the first film I experienced from scripting , assisting till the first show in Chandan . My joy was unmatched when the audience went crazy . https://t.co/sXzwvTsP1X — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 15, 2020

And I was a selective 90’s kid! Multiplex audience in a single screen theatre🙈 for me it’s Lamhe, Dil Se and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! I nominate @taapsee @mrsfunnybones @Ashwinyiyer to share theirs https://t.co/gbfctcJDsz — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) May 14, 2020

90’s is the decade that defines me ! I love everything 90’s ! From films to fashion to music to pop culture ! Two of my absolute favourite movies from the 90’s are JUDWAA & RAJA BABU ! :) I nominate @aliabbaszafar and Baba @arjunk26 to share their favourites :) #90slove https://t.co/hWKFvyEqav — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 14, 2020

So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove https://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020

I'm a 90s kid. 😎 I think Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander is a cult. So is DDLJ. Can't miss Rangeela also. Sigh. Too many classics. 💛 I nominate @bhumipednekar @tahira_k and @Aparshakti #90sLove https://t.co/MI1w8YvQMC — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 14, 2020

Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90’s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 14, 2020

Fortunately I am a Govinda fan so I would have to say I loved every good and terrible movie starring my idol in the 90s- along with what seems to be everyone’s favourite - Andaaz Apna Apna but only because Govinda also had a guest appearance in it 🙃 https://t.co/lYPrkQQtSO — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 15, 2020

