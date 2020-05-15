Last Updated:

Hrithik Roshan And Others Reveal Favourite 90s Movie; 'Andaz Apna Apna' Has Highest Points

Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and others reveal favourite 90s movie. 'Andaz Apna Apna' and Govinda's films get the highest points. Read ahead.

Twitter India recently decided to start a Twitter game with a number of renowned Bollywood celebrities. Celebrities from Bollywood took up the challenge where they had to mention a '90s movie which they have always been a fan of or been a part of. Movies like Andaz Apna Apna and Govinda films have emerged as winners, among others.

Bollywood’s favourite '90s film

The 1990s was an era when a wide range of high-quality content released which are now considered classics. Bollywood actors like Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and many more actors came together to express the love that they have for the films that released in that era. The game started with Kajol who tagged two Bollywood celebrities, who in turn tagged two other celebrities and the cycle continued. Films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Andaaz Apna Apna, and Dil Se have come out to be the winners of the discussions. Have a look at a few choices here.

