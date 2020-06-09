'Andhadhun' And 'Article 15' Left Fans "speechless" Reveals Manish Mundra's Twitter Survey

Newton and Masaan producer Manish Mundra in his recent tweet asked his fans to talk about their favourite Hindi film that left them “speechless”. The producer was soon showered with several replies in return. Manish Mundra also mentioned that he is asking his fans about these films because he is working on a survey.

Producer Manish Mundra asks fans to help him in a survey

Bollywood has witnessed several amazing stories come to life on screen. These movies have not only been loved by the audience but also understand a different side of our country. But still, there has been a constant debate on social media that Hindi films have lost their charm and impact. Producer and director Manish Mundra reportedly also found himself lost in this debate.

This debate led Mundra to conduct a survey online to look for an answer. Recently, the Masaan producer took to Twitter and conducted this survey. He added that this “masterpiece” should have been released in the last three or four years.

Single out one Hindi film that has left you stunned n speechless. Stayed with you for long. Which you can call “masterpiece” in last 3 / 4 years.



- Hindi Film

- Last 3/4 years

- Masterpiece



This survey just to prove myself wrong that quality Hindi Films r facing extinction. — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) June 8, 2020

While concluding his tweet Manish Mundra wrote, “This survey is just to prove myself wrong that quality Hindi films are facing extinction”. The moment Mundra tweeted about this survey, thousands of people started commenting about their “masterpieces”. Among all of these films, Sriram Raghavan directed Andhadhun turned out to be a winner.

Many people were quick to mention Andhadhun in this tweet. The film Andhadhun was released in 2018 and starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in pivotal roles. The black comedy film not only garnered critical acclaim but was also loved by the audience. Another Ayushmann Khurrana film that was a runner up in this survey was Article 15. This Anubhav Sinha directed film was no less than an eye-opener when it comes to the caste system and caste-based discrimination happening in India. Take a look at some of the responses Mundra received during this Twitter survey.

Article 15 and Parmanu too — Maya S Bhadooriya (@Sheela__Singh) June 8, 2020

Raazi, AndhaDhun, Newton... I liked these movies. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) June 8, 2020

I really liked Raazi and Uri. Both were amazing. Also, Andhadhun and Article 15. — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) June 8, 2020

Story wise Andhadhun was Having no match



Just amazing — DemoCrazy (@roflpatra007) June 8, 2020

Andhadhun, chichore, section 375, article 15, tumbad, trapped, Tashkent files, sonchiriya, badla, karwan, mukhebaaz. — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) June 8, 2020

My fav movies in last 3/4 years -

1.Tumbaad.

2. Andhadhun.

3.chhichhore.

4. Game over. pic.twitter.com/LawC2jpOMz — Ankur : cinemaphile 😉 (@AnkurVerma99) June 8, 2020

Along with Andhadhun and Article 15, Tumbbad, Section 375, and Uri were other films that were loved by the audience. After receiving a tremendous response to his survey, Manish Mundra also thanked these Twitter users for helping him “find an answer”.

URI



KGF Chapter-1



Tumbbad



All above are better than many Hollywood films. — Puneet Sharma 🇮🇳 (@iPuneetSharma) June 8, 2020

I don’t watch bollywood anymore but a few have touched my heart “ Uri” , “a Wednesday “ and my all time favourite “andaz apna apna” — Malini (@Malini_Canada) June 8, 2020

