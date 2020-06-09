'Andhadhun' And 'Article 15' Left Fans "speechless" Reveals Manish Mundra's Twitter Survey

Quick links:
Newton and Masaan producer Manish Mundra in his recent tweet asked his fans to talk about their favourite Hindi film that left them “speechless”. The producer was soon showered with several replies in return. Manish Mundra also mentioned that he is asking his fans about these films because he is working on a survey.
Bollywood has witnessed several amazing stories come to life on screen. These movies have not only been loved by the audience but also understand a different side of our country. But still, there has been a constant debate on social media that Hindi films have lost their charm and impact. Producer and director Manish Mundra reportedly also found himself lost in this debate.
This debate led Mundra to conduct a survey online to look for an answer. Recently, the Masaan producer took to Twitter and conducted this survey. He added that this “masterpiece” should have been released in the last three or four years.
Single out one Hindi film that has left you stunned n speechless. Stayed with you for long. Which you can call “masterpiece” in last 3 / 4 years.— Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) June 8, 2020
- Hindi Film
- Last 3/4 years
- Masterpiece
This survey just to prove myself wrong that quality Hindi Films r facing extinction.
While concluding his tweet Manish Mundra wrote, “This survey is just to prove myself wrong that quality Hindi films are facing extinction”. The moment Mundra tweeted about this survey, thousands of people started commenting about their “masterpieces”. Among all of these films, Sriram Raghavan directed Andhadhun turned out to be a winner.
Many people were quick to mention Andhadhun in this tweet. The film Andhadhun was released in 2018 and starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in pivotal roles. The black comedy film not only garnered critical acclaim but was also loved by the audience. Another Ayushmann Khurrana film that was a runner up in this survey was Article 15. This Anubhav Sinha directed film was no less than an eye-opener when it comes to the caste system and caste-based discrimination happening in India. Take a look at some of the responses Mundra received during this Twitter survey.
Article 15 and Parmanu too— Maya S Bhadooriya (@Sheela__Singh) June 8, 2020
Raazi, AndhaDhun, Newton... I liked these movies.— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) June 8, 2020
I really liked Raazi and Uri. Both were amazing. Also, Andhadhun and Article 15.— Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) June 8, 2020
Story wise Andhadhun was Having no match— DemoCrazy (@roflpatra007) June 8, 2020
Just amazing
Andhadhun, chichore, section 375, article 15, tumbad, trapped, Tashkent files, sonchiriya, badla, karwan, mukhebaaz.— Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) June 8, 2020
My fav movies in last 3/4 years -— Ankur : cinemaphile 😉 (@AnkurVerma99) June 8, 2020
1.Tumbaad.
2. Andhadhun.
3.chhichhore.
4. Game over. pic.twitter.com/LawC2jpOMz
URI— Puneet Sharma 🇮🇳 (@iPuneetSharma) June 8, 2020
KGF Chapter-1
Tumbbad
All above are better than many Hollywood films.
I don’t watch bollywood anymore but a few have touched my heart “ Uri” , “a Wednesday “ and my all time favourite “andaz apna apna”— Malini (@Malini_Canada) June 8, 2020
