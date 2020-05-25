Nithiin Eager On Getting Keerthy Suresh On Board For The Telugu Remake Of 'Andhadhun'?

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun is all set to get a Telugu and a Tamil remake. Telugu actor Nithiin would be reportedly essaying the lead role in the remake. According to the reports of an entertainment portal, Nithiin is keen on having actor Keerthy Suresh on board as the female lead. According to news reports earlier, the makers of the Telugu remake of Andhadhun were considering Keerthy Suresh and Priyanka Arul Mohan for the female part. However, the media reports now suggest that Nithiin is hoping to have Keerthy Suresh as his female lead.

In the recent past, according to several media reports, the project had started back in February, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it had to be put on hold. Before considering Priyanka Arul Mohan or Keerthy Suresh, the filmmakers were intending to cast Radhika Apte in this film, as she was also a part of the original film. There has been no official statement about the female lead of Andhadhun's Telugu remake yet, but the makers will soon make an official announcement. It has been said that Nithiin’s Sresht Movies will be bankrolling the film. The shoot will reportedly commence in June as the team is planning to release the film on Christmas 2020.

Andhadhun is a 2018 thriller film. Ayushmann Khuranna garnered his first National Film Award for Best Actor for this movie. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan and also features Radhika Apte and Tabu in important roles. Tabu plays the antagonist in the film and fans are expecting her to play the same role in the remake. The film revolves around a pianist who witnesses a murder and how all hell breaks loose since he is acting as a blind person.

On the work front - Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead. The actors will also star in Penguin which is reportedly rumoured to have an OTT release. Keerthy Suresh would also be collaborating with Nithiin for the movie Rang De.

