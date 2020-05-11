With Ryan Reynolds As Akash, Take A Look At The Cast If 'Andhadhun' Was Made In Hollywood

Andhadhun released in 2018 and was an instant hit at the box office. The film went on to win several awards and accolades. The performances of all the actors were praised by the audience and critics alike. The 2018 black comedy crime thriller is directed and co-written by Sriram Raghavan.

Andhadhun cast features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around a blind piano player who unwillingly gets involved in the murder of a former actor. The film proved to be a huge success in the Indian market but what if the film was made in Hollywood? Here is a look at Andhadhun cast if the film was ever made in Hollywood.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Won National Award For Andhadhun | Check Out His List Of Awards

Ryan Reynolds as Akash

The role of Akash has many layers to it. He is a blind piano player who is involved in lots of situations unwillingly and the film sees his struggles to get out of them. Ryan Reynolds could be the ideal person to play this role with his unmatched charm and screen presence.

Image Credits: Ayushmannn Khurrana and Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Responds To Lata Mangeshkar's Words Of Praise For 'Andhadhun'

Jessica Alba as Sophie

The role of Sophie is Akash’s love interest in the film. Radhika Apte has played the role with ease in the film. In the Hollywood version of the film, Jessica Alba becomes the perfect choice because of her looks and stellar acting skills.

Image Credit: Radhika Apte and Jessica Alba Instagram

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Lauds Actor Ayushmann Khurrana For His Performance In 'Andhadhun'

Charlize Theron as Simi

The character of Simi is of an antagonist in the movie. The cold character of Simi who can go at any extent to have what she wants can be portrayed by Charlize Theron with perfection. Charlize Theron has experience in playing the villain in several films too.

Image Credits: Tabu and Charlize Theron Instagram

Also Read | Unknown Facts About 'Andhadhun': Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana Was NOT The First Choice?

Tom Hanks as Pramod Sinha

The yesteryear actor who is forgotten by many people in recent days can be played by Tom Hanks with the utmost ease. Besides, the quirky nature of the character can be pulled off by Tom Hanks with ease. The on-screen pairing of Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron will also be an interesting treat for the fans.

Image Credits: Still from Andhadhun trailer and Tom Hanks Instagram

Also Read | 'Andhadhun' Ending Explained; Decode Climax And Know What Exactly Happened

Keanu Reeves as Inspector Manohar Jawanda

The character of Inspector Manohar Jawanda is another negative character in the film. The corrupt inspector can be portrayed by Keanu Reeves. He has the ability to play any role with perfection and this character becomes perfect for him to play.

Image Credits: Manav Vij and keanueevees Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.