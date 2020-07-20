Neha Dhupia Shares Charming Video Of Daughter Mehr Helping Mommy In Chores; Watch Video

Neha Dhupia's latest video that she uploaded on social media suggests that she and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi are making the most of their time in lockdown. Amid the coronavirus scare and the rising numbers, Neha is making use of her spare time bonding with her little one. Videos and pictures of the actress suggest that she is not only working from home but also raising a kid in the most humble manner

In the video that Neha Dhupia shared, there are no direct footage of Mehr but bits and pieces of what the mother and daughter are up to. At first, Mehr is holding a mini broom wiper and trying her best to sweep the floor. In the second scene, Mehr is trying her hand at flatbread making or chapati making, She is printing her hands on the dough and seems rather invested in the process. In the third scene, Mehr is busy painting a hollow toy, even though there is no paint on the brush. Mehr is sure making the most of Sunday at home.

As per Neha Dhupia’s caption, all the activities are to develop motor skills at home. Neha Dhupia shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Sunday’s at home #motorskills ... #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro.” The video was accompanied by the popular background song Ophelia by The Lumineers. The song, in reality, is about enjoying younger days a bit more than how it was experienced, going back to the innocent old days. In an interview, the band had revealed that the meaning of the song is ‘brush with fame’ while wanting to go back to where it all started.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia Bedi got hitched in a surprise but private wedding ceremony in 2018. The two had a quaint wedding with only close friends and family present for the nuptials. In the same year, Neha Dhupia gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. The adventures of the trio are recorded on the Instagram of Neha.

