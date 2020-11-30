Angad Bedi Feasts On Sarson Ka Saag And Makki Di Roti; Captions 'no Bad Vibes Today'

Angad Bedi recently took to Instagram to post a long video in which he can be seen feasting upon a scrumptious meal. The actor seemed extremely delighted as he enjoyed serving himself a few helpings of the Punjabi delicacies in front of him. He shared the video with his followers on Instagram who seemed envious of the delicious meal that Angad feasted upon.

Angad Bedi feasts upon a delicious Punjabi meal

As the video begins, Angad can be seen serving himself from a bowl, while a roti is in his plate. He continues serving himself while he is offered another roti and other dishes. He adds a scoop of ghee to his dish and enjoys eating the food in front of him as his daughter looks on. The video was shared on Angad Bedi's Instagram timeline.

Soon, a number of friends and fans began commenting on Angad Bedi's Instagram post mentioning how envious they are of him. People commented on how mouth-watering the food looked and also asked him the reason for not inviting them for the amazing feast.

A number of fans too commented on the post uploaded by the actor expressing how amazing the food looked. Angad Bedi's family seemed to have a gala time enjoying the delicious meal cooked for them. The wholesome video was liked by a number of fans who found the video to be filled with interesting delicacies.

Upon sharing the video of Angad Bedi's family eating the meal, he captioned the video which read “no bad vibes today”. He also captioned the post writing about the food he was eating. He jovially used the Punjabi lingo to share the names of the dishes he was having. The actor further mentioned that he was truly satisfied with the amazing meal that he had and also supported the farmers' movement and thus used the hashtag associated with the movement.

The actor has been actively supporting the movement and has shared a number of pics from the movement. Besides that, Angad has been sharing a number of moments from his series Mum-Bhai which fans have loved watching.

