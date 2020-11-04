Angad Bedi Tries 'to Find An Alternative To Kanche' As He Plays With His Daughter

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have been enjoying their holidays away from the city and are spending some quality time with his daughter. Angad posted a picture with his daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi where the two can be seen playing a game of marbles. The actor added a quirky caption mentioning that he and Mehr have been playing with alternative marbles as they couldn’t find real ones. The father-daughter duo seemed to be having a gala time as they posed blissfully amid nature's scenic view.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shows What Happens 'when One Tries To Make Video At Home' And Messes It Up

Angad Bedi tries "to find an alternative to Kanche”

Also Read | Angad Bedi Seems To Be In High Spirits As He Resumes Shooting For 'MumBhai'

Taking to Instagram, Angad Bedi shared a picture where he and Mehr Dhupia Bedi can be seen seated on the ground. The duo can be seen collecting small pebbles as they were on the ground. Thus addressing the same, Angad revealed that he and Mehr are trying to find an alternative to marbles. The two presumably wanted to play a game and thus, tried to find stones appropriate for it. Thus, Mehr and Angad, in the picture, can be seen collecting smaller stones so that they can play with them later on. Angad Bedi, upon sharing the picture, simply asked his fans if they too have played “kanche” in their younger days.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shows Netizens How To Use A Fire Extinguisher; Fans Thank Him For 'Useful Info'

The second picture the actor put up in the same post saw him carrying baby Mehr on his shoulders as they strolled past the garden. The lush greenery and the majestic mountain ahead made up for a perfect scenic experience. The father-daughter duo seemed to go out on a stroll in all-white attire. According to the caption posted by Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia was the one to capture both the moments where he could be seen bonding with his daughter. Angad even added a few hashtags highlighting his relationship with Mehr. Thus, fans loved the pictures uploaded by him and praised it in the comments. The actor received several positive comments on the post and a few even responded to his question that was asked in the caption.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia Quips 'should I Be Worried?' As Angad Bedi 'spotted With Woman' In Maldives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.