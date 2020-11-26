Angad Bedi To Star In Om Raut's 'Adipurush' As Saif Ali Khan's Son: Report

Ever since the inception of Adipurush, the much-awaited film has been making headlines for several reasons. The Prabhas starrer film Adipurush is expected to release in 2022, but fans and movie buffs are already excited for it. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas in lead roles. And now according to recent reports, actor Angad Bedi has been roped in to play a crucial role.

According to a recent report in MidDay, actor Angad Bedi is being considered to play Meghnad in the much-awaited film. A source from the film's unit told the portal that Angad has done multiple meetings with the team, and the producers believe he fits the role of Saif's on-screen son. It is also reported that the actor is currently on a family holiday in Delhi and is expected to sign on the dotted line once he returns from his vacation. The source also reported that Angad is expected to kick off prep next month and will also have to undergo physical transformation to portray the larger-than-life character. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

Earlier to this, it was being rumoured that Ajay Devgn would be a part of the much-awaited film Adipurush, however, the rumours turned out to be fake. There are several rumours about the lead actress in the film. Big names such as Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon are among the many who are rumoured to play the lead in the movie.

Also read | Prabhas' Fan Creates A Glorious Look Of 'Adipurush'; Director Om Raut Calls It 'Stunning'

More about the film

On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Prabhas took to Instagram and unveiled a poster that announced the release date of the upcoming film, Adipurush. One can also read the line, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil" written on the poster. The Om Raut directory is set to release on August 11, 2022. More so, Adipurush will be available in multiple languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil. Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022 #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries." The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar and is presented by T-Series and Retrophiles production.

Also read | Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Adipurush's' Release Date Revealed, See Here

Also read | Mouni Roy, Aamir Ali, Aamna Sharif Groove To 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' At Diwali Party

Also read | Elli AvrRam Posts Picture Of Herself Hugging A Tree, Call It Reminder Of Childhood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.