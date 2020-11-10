'Mum Bhai' Star Angad Bedi Shares 'Mumbai Ka Anthem'; Says 'Aaya BHASKAR'

Angad Bedi recently took to Instagram to share the title track of his upcoming thriller series MumBhai. The actor called it 'Mumbai ka anthem vibe'. MumBhai's title track was created by Dopeadelicz. Angad Bedi's web series is set to release on 12 November on streaming platforms such as ZEE5 and ALT Balaji. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

Angad Bedi's web series MumBhai's title track

MumBhai cast and plot

According to ZEE5, the cast of MumBhai includes Angad Bedi as an encounter specialist, Sikander Kher bagged the role of one of the gangsters in the series, while Sandeepa Dhar will be essaying the female protagonist in the series. The show also features Priyank Sharma, Karamveer Chaudhary, Sameer Dharmadhikari, Madhurima Roy and many others. The actioner is set in the late 90s and follows the life story of Bhaskar Shetty, a top encounter specialist with a record of 83 encounters. However, his passion to rule the entire city turns him into becoming someone he never wished to be.

Angad Bedi's photos with daughter Mehr

Angad was seen having a fun time with his wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi at the Hilton Shillim Retreat. He posted two adorable pictures with his daughter wherein the father-daughter duo was busy finding the right stones to play with. In the second picture, Angad was seen carrying Mehr on his shoulders as they drifted away from the camera. He wrote a sweet caption that read, "#fatherdaughter at @hilton_shillim trying to find an alternative to 'Kanche' kitnoo me khele hai "kanche" bataao. #daddyslittlegirl #baby". He also gave credits to Neha for capturing this sweet father-daughter moment. The candid picture of Mehr and Angad garnered several reactions from fans who were in awe of the duo. Take a look at the post below.

Angad and Mehr's adorable candid picture

