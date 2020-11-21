Angad Bedi Has A Hilarious Response To Wife Neha's IG Post Of Him With A Bikini-clad Woman

Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia made headlines with their swoon-worthy pictures from their recent getaway to the Maldives. However, Neha had shared a photograph on Instagram of herself with husband Angad wherein her face is covered with a beach hat and added a humorous caption which read, "Spotted in the Maldives with a woman in black bikini and face covered. Should I be worried ???". Now, in an interview with Rediff.com, her beloved hubby gave a hilarious response to the Roadies gang leader's IG post as he jokingly said that he still does not know who the woman in the black bikini is.

Check out Neha Dhupia's Instagram post below:

Angad Bedi has a befitting reply to wife Neha's humourous IG post

The 'Gunjan Saxena' actor, Angad Bedi was in the limelight recently as his highly-anticipated crime-action thriller series titled Mum Bhai released on Alt Balaji and Zee5. The web-series has been garnering a lot of praise and positive reviews from the audience ever since its release. Thus, in an interview with the online portal post the release of Mum Bhai, Angad Bedi spilt the beans about the Ekta Kapoor series, wherein he shed some light on his character and shared details about the plot of the crime thriller.

However, during his interview with the portal, Angad was asked for his reaction to his wife's post wherein he is seen with a bikini-clad woman, whose face is not to be seen. As his wife asked fans "Should I be worried" on her Instagram handle, Angad was asked if there was anything to worry about since he has a bold honeymoon sequence with co-star Sandeepa Dhar in the Alt Balaji series. Thus, the 37-year-old gave a humorous response to the question and jokingly stated that he is still unaware of the woman's identity in the black bikini next to him.

Furthermore, talking about his honeymoon sequence in Mum Bhai, Angad said the sequence has a vital role in the story. Elaborating more about the same, he said the interpersonal relationship of Bhaskar and friend Rama Shetty, as well as Bhaskar and wife Sandeepa Dhar, are not seen on screen by the masses earlier. He continued saying Sandeepa has an extremely strong part to play in Bhaskar's journey. Angad concluded his statement by praising producer Ekta Kapoor for making sure women are given strong parts.

Watch the trailer of Angad Bedi's Mum Bhai on YouTube below:

